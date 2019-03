last night my uber gave me a menu on what kind of ride i wanted , pic.twitter.com/SMBBV4kVpu — Łuí (@LuisLovesGoats) February 25, 2019

SEATTLE, Washington (KTRK) -- An Uber driver is offering his passengers a menu, but it's not for food.George Ure says he wants his passengers to enjoy their trip, so he's letting them choose their experience. He's created a menu where passengers can pick from 6 different rides.A passenger tweeted Ure's menu, and it's gone viral. Ure says he's glad he's made so many people many laugh.