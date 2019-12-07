Treasure hunt for $100K in gold and silver begins this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who wants $100,000? More to the point, who wants to solve riddles to find that money in the form of gold and silver coins?GoldHunt is hosting an event in Houston, and those coins can be yours if you can solve all 21 riddles. It all starts Saturday, December 7."We have put together a map and a set of 21 riddles and the first person to solve all the riddles will get the $100,000 of gold and silver," GoldHunt spokesman Thomas Tadlock said.These riddles will be puns, streets, historical locations and pop culture references in Houston."The riddles can be challenging in different aspects. They aren't going to give you $100,000. They gotta make you work for it," participant Trevor Savage said.Savage has taken part in two GoldHunts in Canada, each time falling short on the last question. He has this advice for you."Don't overthink it. It might be a simple answer, it might not be. Most importantly, know your city. Be prepared to have to drive from place to place," Savage explained.The maps costs $29 or you can upgrade to a $49 map for extra clues. You can play alone or make a team, but you must be at least 18 years old.Savage says the true treasure is all in the experience."Just to get to see the different aspects of my city, the different monuments, being outside being with your buddies. It's like an escape room treasure hunt, and it's awesome," Savage said.To really sweeten the pot in Houston, there will be miniature prizes along the way."One example is a one ounce silver coin worth $18 right now," Tadlock said.Previous hunts have taken anywhere from a week to two months, depending on how much time you devote to solving the riddles.