SOCIETY

Trauma survivors honored and reunited with first-responders who helped saved their lives

EMBED </>More Videos

People who came close to death, are now walking and talking almost as if nothing happened, and many of them credit the medical expertise in Houston when their second chances. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
People who came close to death, are now walking and talking almost as if nothing happened, and many of them credit the medical expertise in Houston with their second chances.

At just 21 years old, Diego Rodriguez came close to death after he failed to wear a helmet while helping with a home improvement project.

"It's the biggest mistake of my life," said Rodriguez.

That mistake was proven when he hit his head on a nail gun propped on a ladder.

And, even with the nail embedded in his brain, Rodriguez was still on his feet.

Tuesday night, the Harris Health System honored these survivors like Rodriguez and reunited some with the paramedics, doctors, and nurses who saved them.

This ceremony also included Houstonian, Marrisa Rotenberry, who survived a traumatic car accident while studying in Nacogdoches.

"When the car slid off the road to the right, my side was where most of the impact was," said Rotenberry.

Amazingly, Rotenberry's accident was just months ago and she's already thriving and making sure others know she's much more than just the trauma she endured.

"Without having an arm there's a lot of things that are just harder to do now, but it's about learning when to ask for help and when to try a little harder," said Rotenberry.

Other survivors were reunited with those who helped save their lives.

"We always see them at the worst of times, so it's really nice to see them when they fully recover," said Director of Emergency Medical Services David Persse about this reunion.

Each survivor is now sharing the lessons they've learned.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyreuniondoctorsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News