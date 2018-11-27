SOCIETY

Extremely limited tickets for live-action Mario Kart race now on sale

EMBED </>More Videos

Mario Kart racing comes to Houston! (Shutterstock)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Has someone ever told you that life is not a game? Well, just this once you have full permission to say it is because tickets for the live-action Mario Kart race are now on sale!

An event called Mushroom Rally will be in town May 18 and 25 of 2019. Organizers say you'll be able to race against your favorite characters and collect stars to win prizes.

You can even choose a costume at the event and wear it while you swerve around a custom-made, themed racetrack.

The winner of the event will be flown to Las Vegas for the grand finale and the chance to win a grand prize.

Tickets are $55 per person and include selecting a costume, 30 minutes of racing, medals and an after-party.

Mushroom Rally organizers haven't yet revealed the location of the race though they did say it won't be on the streets, so no worries about getting stuck in Houston traffic without a way to level up.

Previous rallies have been held in London, Liverpool and Manchester. Mushroom Rally will be hosting 16 heats in 16 cities across the U.S. starting in Los Angeles in March 2019.

Tickets for this event are extremely limited. Purchase yours here.

Your next adventure could just be one mushroom burst away!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyeventsvideo gamerace carHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Fire hose used for epic gender reveal
Houston scores top-5 ranking among most sinful U.S. cities
Christmas display puts spotlight on Beyonce and Travis Scott
PHOTOS: White House Christmas decorations
More Society
Top Stories
Obama credits Bush 41 for steering America after Cold War
Former Pres. Barack Obama attends Baker Institute gala
Rappers Ghost and Kenny Lou shot outside nightclub
'Mattress store murders' set off wide parole violator sweep
Retired HPD detective helps find man's stolen trailer
Body found off road where FBI requested video in search for teen
Vigil held for 13-year-old shot during block party
Businessman sentenced to 11 years for Kush operation
Show More
Houston Texans to hold 'celebration of life' for Bob McNair
Family loses poodle after their home erupts in flames
Teen shot outside of home in The Woodlands, deputies say
Lawmaker proposes bill to force yearly Aggies-Longhorns game
Wienerschnitzel set to open several locations in Houston area
More News