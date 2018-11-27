HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Has someone ever told you that life is not a game? Well, just this once you have full permission to say it is because tickets for the live-action Mario Kart race are now on sale!
An event called Mushroom Rally will be in town May 18 and 25 of 2019. Organizers say you'll be able to race against your favorite characters and collect stars to win prizes.
You can even choose a costume at the event and wear it while you swerve around a custom-made, themed racetrack.
The winner of the event will be flown to Las Vegas for the grand finale and the chance to win a grand prize.
Tickets are $55 per person and include selecting a costume, 30 minutes of racing, medals and an after-party.
Mushroom Rally organizers haven't yet revealed the location of the race though they did say it won't be on the streets, so no worries about getting stuck in Houston traffic without a way to level up.
Previous rallies have been held in London, Liverpool and Manchester. Mushroom Rally will be hosting 16 heats in 16 cities across the U.S. starting in Los Angeles in March 2019.
