This is what the Battleship Texas looked like in the 1960s

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The beautiful and historic Battleship Texas has been an iconic fixture at the San Jacinto Battleground for decades.ABC13 Eyewitness News archive film shows two events from the early '60s.The first is from San Jacinto Day in 1962.The second event is a ceremony on the ship. ABC13's mascot at the time,is seen taking part in ceremonies and handing a flag to officials at the ship.