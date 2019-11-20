This hotel just opened a Buddy the Elf-themed suite

Club Wyndham Midtown 45 is ringing in the holiday season with a suite inspired by the movie “Elf!” 🎅🏻🎄❄️ #clubwyndhamhttps://t.co/p2dnciA3V6 pic.twitter.com/VpcXzOP0nB — CLUB WYNDHAM (@clubwyndham) November 19, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit, you may need to book a flight to New York City.Club Wyndham Midtown 45 in Manhattan has decorated a suite to pay tribute to the iconic 2003 Christmas movie, "Elf."The suite is decked out in Christmas decorations and the kitchen has Buddy the Elf's favorite food. That includes spaghetti with syrup, marshmallows, chocolate sauce, Pop-Tarts, cookie-dough rolls, M&Ms, and soda.Buddy's character was played by Will Ferrell in the Christmas comedy film.The suite has enough room for four people and the price starts at $399 a night.Guests will also get free admission to two popular Buddy hangouts: the Empire State Building and tickets to the Rockefeller Center ice skating rink.