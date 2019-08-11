Thief returns ketchup bottles and writes apology letter after karma strikes

Reformed Ketchup Thief,

We get it, Heinz makes you do crazy things. In honor of your good Ketchup Karma, we’d love to help you with your car damages. DM us. We’ll keep your identity top secret. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) August 7, 2019

Karma definitely played "ketchup" with one reformed thief in New Jersey.A person left an apology note and two bottles of replacement ketchup at a diner.In the now viral note, the person wrote that they had stolen a bottle of ketchup from the restaurant in the past, but then had a string of bad luck ever since, even getting into a car accident.Heinz Ketchup got word of the incident and even offered to help pay for the reformed thief's car damages.