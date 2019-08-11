Society

Thief returns ketchup bottles and writes apology letter after karma strikes

Karma definitely played "ketchup" with one reformed thief in New Jersey.

A person left an apology note and two bottles of replacement ketchup at a diner.

In the now viral note, the person wrote that they had stolen a bottle of ketchup from the restaurant in the past, but then had a string of bad luck ever since, even getting into a car accident.



Heinz Ketchup got word of the incident and even offered to help pay for the reformed thief's car damages.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfunny videotheftrestaurantviral
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail, officials say
Woman shot at in alleged Cypress road rage incident
HISTORY: Astros set franchise record with 23 runs against Orioles
Man with 230+ animals living in "deplorable conditions" arrested: Constable
Firefighter killed in hazmat crash in Liberty County
Epstein suicide prompts conspiracy theories, skepticism
Alleged victims, politicians react to Jeffrey Epstein's suicide
Show More
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth split
Video: Police chase man on bike in SW Houston
Man waits for help while bleeding out on ER floor
6-year-old asks toy companies for female toy soldiers
Athlete arrested after police mistake bird poop for cocaine
More TOP STORIES News