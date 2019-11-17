'The only superstar is Jesus': Kanye West speaks at Lakewood

Kanye West has taken the stage at Lakewood with Pastor Joel Osteen. “The greatest artist God has ever created is working for Him.” https://t.co/lFTcM9TjnZ pic.twitter.com/QcPxjDM5Px — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) November 17, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Kanye West attended the Sunday morning service at Lakewood Church.After the service concluded, Kanye sat down with Pastor Joel Osteen to speak about his faith."God has been calling me for a long time," said West. "The devil has been distracting me for a long time."West addressed the controversy Osteen has faced from the Christian community."There's a lot of people in the Christian community that give Joel a hard time because when you turn on the video, he keeps showing you how good God is," said West.West told the congregation how Osteen has inspired him to be positive."When you remove the fear and love of God, you create the fear and love of everything else," he began before shifting to a more positive note. "Reinstate the fear and love of God and eliminate the fear and love of everything else."He said he learned to be positive in his faith from Osteen.West spoke about how he feels many producers, musicians, artists, designers and business people aren't working towards their faith."The greatest artist that God ever created is now working for him," said West, referring to himself. "I'm here in service to God. No weapon formed against me shall prosper."On a more humble note, West said, "The only superstar is Jesus."But that's not all West will be doing at the church on Sunday.Later in the evening, West will hold his own Sunday Service at Lakewood. The free tickets, which became available on Saturday, sold out in less than 15 minutes.For those who were able to score tickets, doors open at 5:30 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m.The visit stems from a personal invite from Osteen back on Oct. 25.The spokesperson said Osteen and West "do speak from time to time," and according to an article published by TMZ, Osteen is a fan of West and believes his life is rooted in faith and love.West released a gospel album last month entitled "Jesus is King."