WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
HTX Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
60 second update
THE 60: Google Flights will refund if fares drop - if you do this
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
Related topics:
society
60 second update
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
60 SECOND UPDATE
THE 60: Willie Nelson cancels tour due to breathing problem
THE 60: Woman says pink emoji house not revenge on neighbors
THE 60: Country artists clear teachers' back-to-school lists
THE 60: Woman carried daughter, mom to safety in El Paso shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman saved boy whose 3 siblings drowned in La Porte
Shooter on the run after killing 2 people on I-10
Texans comeback effort falls short in 28-26 loss to Packers
Flight attendant fired after appearing drunk on flight
Man with shotgun sparks scare at Baybrook Mall: police
Police: Fla. man drives golf cart into Walmart, tries to run over people
Man with rifle, bulletproof vest arrested at Walmart store
Show More
Texas' last known Pearl Harbor survivor dead at 96
Save big at the 'Fill-A-Bag' sale
Free movie under the moon and workout class this weekend
Ambulance delayed to emergency after train blocks intersection
White Sox, Yankees to play game on 'Field of Dreams' field in 2020
More TOP STORIES News