Sometimes parents sacrifice possessions they value in order to support the people they love. And in San Antonio, generosity came full circle for one dad.Jake and Jeni Ryan surprised their dad, Wesley, by buying back his 1993 Ford Mustang.Wesley appeared to be overcome with emotion when his children handed him the registration.He had sold his beloved Mustang in the early 2000s to pay his wife's mounting medical bills after she was diagnosed with cancer.His son first spotted the car on Craigslist two years ago but couldn't agree to a price with the owner.When the car surfaced online again a few weeks ago, he jumped at the opportunity, buying the car with the help of his sister and her boyfriend.