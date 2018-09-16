SOCIETY

Teen finds purse with $10,000 inside turns it in to California deputies

EMBED </>More Videos

A Santa Barbara County teenager is being recognized for his good deed after he found a purse with $10,000 cash inside and turned it in to authorities. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA BARBARA, California --
A teenager is being recognized for his remarkable good deed after he found a purse with thousands of dollars inside and turned it in to authorities.

Rhami Zeini, 16, was driving home from school Wednesday when he saw the purse on a street, sheriff's officials said.

After unsuccessfully trying to find the owner's phone number, the teen and his parents drove to a sheriff's station and handed over the bag with nearly $10,000 inside.

Authorities were able to contact the purse's owner, "who was very grateful, as you can imagine," and arranged to have it and the money returned to her, authorities said in a Friday statement.

"She believes she left it on the roof of her car when she drove away," the statement said.

The purse's owner gave the Laguna Blanca High School student $100 as a token of her appreciation.

"Rhami said he was just doing what he would want someone else to do if he lost something valuable," the statement said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodgood samaritanrewardteenteenagerteenagersu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Family of boy with terminal cancer rings in holidays early
NC churchgoers gather at grocery store for song, prayer during Florence
Father creates dolls to help young Muslim girls connect to their identities
Taco Bell worker fired for refusing service to English speakers
More Society
Top Stories
Speeding driver to blame for innocent man's death: Deputies
Houston Texans fall to 0-2 after loss vs. Tennessee
Man charged after family stabbing spree at Cypress home
Diaper-wearing man allegedly fakes disability to meet women
Gunmen wearing mariachi garb kill 5 and wound 8 in Mexico City
Hospital plans to cut off life support to infant in coma
Couple welcomes new baby after escaping Florence's path
METRO giving free rides to see Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Show More
Hillary Clinton removed from Texas school curriculum
Family of boy with terminal cancer rings in holidays early
NFL donates $1 million to Florence relief efforts
Family of 62-pound Montgomery Co. boy says he wasn't abused
Florence death toll at 16, including 2 from carbon monoxide
More News