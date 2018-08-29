HOUSTON ASTROS

Haiden Land, 15-year-old Astros fan fighting cancer, adds to her 'Stros bucket list

Teen Astros fan fighting cancer gets dream seats to see her team

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A young Astros fan fighting cancer can cross off one of the biggest items on her bucket list.

Fifteen-year-old Haiden Land and her parents got to sit in the Diamond Club seats at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday during Houston's series finale against the Oakland Athletics.

Haiden's mother says her daughter may only have a few months to live, and the game was a huge event for the family.

The teen met some of the Astros players this week and they are all rooting for her.

"Alex Bregman just walked up and winked at her and said, 'Hope you're feeling better today,' 'cause we were here Monday," said her father Chris Land. "(Jose) Altuve gave her a little wink and a little nod...We got to meet (George) Springer on Monday. He gave her a nice little wave, so she's happy and we're all happy."

The Land family says many people came together to make Haiden's wish come true.
