Teacher wins $10,000 prize in fine print reading contest

A Georgia teacher is now cashing in, all by just reading the fine print in a contract.Travel insurance company Squaremouth secretly launched its "Pays to Read" contest.Details on the secret contest were hidden at the end of their policy contract, intending to highlight the importance of reading policy documents from start to finish.The contest would reward the first person to find the hidden text within a year's time.Donelan Andrews was the first to do so, winning $10,000.Andrews says she plans to put the money towards a vacation with her husband, as well as upcoming retirement.