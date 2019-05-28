Society

Sully the Service dog honors President George H.W. Bush on Memorial Day

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTRK) -- The special connection between the late 41st President George H.W. Bush and his service dog, Sully, is probably one of the most notable bonds to date.

In honor of the first Memorial Day since President Bush passed away, Sully took a trip to a National World War II Memorial site which remembers the president for his time and accomplishments during the war.

President Bush served the United States during World War II.

Sully's Instagram caption reads,

"'Each of the patriots whom we remember on this day was first a beloved son or daughter, a brother or sister, or a spouse, friend, and neighbor' - George H.W. Bush.
Always thinking of my best friend & the bravest military in the world who made the ultimate sacrifice while defending our country for our freedoms."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywashington dcpetspolitics
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News