WASHINGTON D.C. (KTRK) -- The special connection between the late 41st President George H.W. Bush and his service dog, Sully, is probably one of the most notable bonds to date.
In honor of the first Memorial Day since President Bush passed away, Sully took a trip to a National World War II Memorial site which remembers the president for his time and accomplishments during the war.
President Bush served the United States during World War II.
Sully's Instagram caption reads,
"'Each of the patriots whom we remember on this day was first a beloved son or daughter, a brother or sister, or a spouse, friend, and neighbor' - George H.W. Bush.
Always thinking of my best friend & the bravest military in the world who made the ultimate sacrifice while defending our country for our freedoms."
Sully the Service dog honors President George H.W. Bush on Memorial Day
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News