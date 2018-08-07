SOCIETY

ACT OF KINDNESS: Strangers send in new toys to boy who lost Woody doll at Astros game

SEARCHING FOR WOODY: Boy with Down syndrome loses Woody doll at Astros Game (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A little boy who lost his favorite toy during a baseball game has yet to find it, but those who have heard his story have been sending in gifts and making sure he has more than one.

Heather Thompson says her son Austin, who has Down syndrome, lost his favorite toy at an Astros game.

The family attended the game at Minute Maid Park but, unfortunately, misplaced the beloved "Toy Story" doll.

"We were in a hurry to get to the bathroom and so we got everything and left," Thompson said. "Once we got where we were going, he goes, 'Where's Woody?' and we all just stopped."

That moment prompted the frantic search for the doll, which led to a Facebook post that has since gone viral.

Thompson told Eyewitness News that she and her family were sitting in section 433. She's asking anyone who may have spotted the Woody doll to return him.

Staff members at Minute Maid told her they searched the area and didn't find the doll. They also said they watched over two hours of security footage, trying to track down Woody, but they had no luck.

Thompson says tears were shed over Woody's disappearance and she had to quickly buy another doll for Austin, but she says it's not the same.

"He's had (Woody) for six or seven years. He has loved that little guy and takes him everywhere," said Thompson. "He has been to so many places and has had his head and hands sewn back on."

The family is very grateful for the many generous offers coming from complete strangers to buy Austin a brand new one.

In a recent update, Thompson says they did not recover the toy but through strangers' acts of kindness, Austin now has several new toy friends to play with.

One person even sent in a super tall new Woody.

