Statement released by murder victim's family ahead of memorial

EMBED >More News Videos "Things seemed good but when they were bad, they were really bad," Carolee Taylor's best friend said of her relationship.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a Houston mother murdered outside a family gathering on Christmas Eve is thanking law enforcement for their work to catch her killer.In a statement released Sunday, the family of Carolee Taylor also pointed to several ways people can honor her memory.Services for Taylor are scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m. at Cy-Fair Christian Church on Grant Rd. in Houston.You can find the Facebook fundraiser here. Taylor was shot to death on Christmas Eve at her uncle's home by a man authorities believe to be her ex-boyfriend. It was also her birthday.You can read more about Taylor's life in her obituary posted by Cypress Creek Funeral Home