Statement released by murder victim's family ahead of memorial

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a Houston mother murdered outside a family gathering on Christmas Eve is thanking law enforcement for their work to catch her killer.

In a statement released Sunday, the family of Carolee Taylor also pointed to several ways people can honor her memory.

"The family would like to give their deepest appreciation and gratitude to all the agencies of law enforcement that worked so tirelessly to apprehend the individual responsible for this unspeakable act.

We will now continue to focus on celebrating the life of Carolee Taylor. This extraordinary woman changed the life of everyone she met through her dynamic smile and personality. She was such a giving person and loved life to the fullest.

In leu of flowers the family ask that you donate to Mya Taylor's eduction fundraiser that has been set up on Facebook so she can reach her college goals, the Astros Foundation or the J.J. Watt Foundation."

Services for Taylor are scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m. at Cy-Fair Christian Church on Grant Rd. in Houston.

You can find the Facebook fundraiser here.

Woman killed on Christmas Eve remembered as selfless
Taylor was shot to death on Christmas Eve at her uncle's home by a man authorities believe to be her ex-boyfriend. It was also her birthday.

Friends remember Carolee Taylor
EMBED More News Videos

"Things seemed good but when they were bad, they were really bad," Carolee Taylor's best friend said of her relationship.



You can read more about Taylor's life in her obituary posted by Cypress Creek Funeral Home.
