CHICAGO PROUD

Secret Santas donate 114 inflatables to Ill. boy, 10, with rare disorder

EMBED </>More Videos

A holiday toyland in the southwest suburbs celebrated a young boy with a rare disorder and raised money to help others like him.

FRANKFORT, Ill. --
A holiday toyland in Chicago's southwest suburbs celebrated a young boy with a rare disorder and raised money to help others like him.

The massive display was all made possible by many secret Santas.

Dominic Steinhauser, 10, has a condition called Charge Syndrome, which can cause swallowing, breathing and balance problems and vision and hearing loss in those affected by it.

Steinhauser loves inflatables, so his mom posted on Facebook and, before she knew it, 114 inflatables arrived at the family's door.

"I'm convinced that these small things are huge and have kept him healthy," said mom Deanna Steinhauser. "I really want to believe that waiting every day for the blow-ups has kept him going strong."

The family turned all 114 inflatables on Thursday night in a spectacular display complete with Christmas carolers. Hundreds turned out to the family's Frankfort home to see it.

The family collected money for the Charge Syndrome Foundation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychicago proudchristmasholiday lightsholidayFrankfort
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
Book donations pour in for boy who read 100 books in 1 day
Cop buys gym membership for teen who kept sneaking in
After 'Cinderella' prom, teen gives back
Hardworking teen gets 'Cinderella' prom surprise
More chicago proud
SOCIETY
THE 60: News headlines you need to know
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Here's how you can get your gifts wrapped for FREE
SPONSORED: H-Town Spotlight
More Society
Top Stories
Humble-area toddler left in car overnight after party dies
5 years of traffic nightmares near Galleria to get worse
Teen hit by car while rollerblading dies in N. Harris County
Fiancé of missing Colorado mom taken into custody
7 suspects steal rifles and pistols from gun store
Trump says shutdown could 'last for a very long time'
Victim chases down suspects who may be tied to crime ring
No danger in drinking 4-5 cups of coffee per day
Show More
Travis Scott to perform with Maroon 5 at Super Bowl
News you need to know in 60 seconds
High school crew held up 8 people in 7 hours: police
Shooting victim knocks on stranger's door for help
Chemistry major accused of poisoning roommate's food, milk, mouthwash
More News