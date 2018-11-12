SOCIETY

7-year-old receives disturbing messages on electronic watch

EMBED </>More Videos

7-year-old gets strange message on electronic watch

A Nebraska mom is now concerned after an electronic malfunction occurred on her daughter's device.

The mom says she bought the watch to locate and contact her daughter in case of an emergency.

But recently, 7-year-old Makenna Berney says her watch has started having conversations, randomly.

Makenna and her mother said they both hear a man's voice which says things like, "I just want to play" and "don't tell your daddy, just step into the car."

The manufacturer says the issue could be with an accompanying mobile app, but it's not's sure how an unauthorized party could contact the device.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyelectronicsNebraska
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Bruno Mars to provide Thanksgiving meals for 24K in Hawaii
UPS avoids strike with freight workers
Mandatory water restrictions begin today for Galveston
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
One Minute Weather: First freeze of the season this week
Mustang driver loses control, slams into Washington Ave. bar
Local firefighters head west to help with California wildfires
Mom charged after 5-month-old found dead under plastic bag
Mandatory water restrictions begin today for Galveston
Vigil held for store clerk killed in northwest Houston
George Lopez faces battery charge over 'MAGA' confrontation
Houston congressman accepts Pete Davidson's apology on SNL
Show More
Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry hospitalized after performance
Missing grandfather found dismembered in neighbor's home
Farm supervisor accused of putting needles in strawberries
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
Miley Cyrus among celebs to lose homes in Woolsey Fire
More News