A Nebraska mom is now concerned after an electronic malfunction occurred on her daughter's device.The mom says she bought the watch to locate and contact her daughter in case of an emergency.But recently, 7-year-old Makenna Berney says her watch has started having conversations, randomly.Makenna and her mother said they both hear a man's voice which says things like, "I just want to play" and "don't tell your daddy, just step into the car."The manufacturer says the issue could be with an accompanying mobile app, but it's not's sure how an unauthorized party could contact the device.