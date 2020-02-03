Society

Save your money: Island in Texas selling for less than $25M

ROCKPORT, Texas (KTRK) -- Looking to buy some ocean front property? How about an entire island?

An island in Texas has been listed for just south of $25 million.

Traylor Island, an iconic landmark in Texas, is perfect for any outdoor enthusiast who enjoys boating and fishing.

The island serves as the northern border of Estes Flats, which is near Rockport and Aransas Pass. That's around 200 miles southwest of Houston.

It's known for world-class hunting, fishing, and bird watching, according to the listing on HAR.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasmoneyreal estate
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
METRO bus hit by gunshots, passenger injured in NW Houston
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial closing arguments
Innocent driver killed in crash, other driver accused of 4th DWI
Gusty winds and rain chances ahead of our next cold front
SPONSORED: Show the love with Chelsey's Valentine fish fillet recipe
Underground: Freeway remodel could bury part of Southwest Fwy
Hundreds of gallons of crude oil spills near Baytown
Show More
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus
ABC13's Morning News
Mom shares heartbreaking message in Super Bowl ad
Trump wrongly congratulates Kansas for Super Bowl victory
Watch: Best Super Bowl commercials of 2020
More TOP STORIES News