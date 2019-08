San Jacinto College student honored at Washington Nationals game after sudden death

The Washington Nationals extend our deepest sympathies to the families, friends, loved ones and colleagues of Katelyn Davis and Joseph White, two members of the DC media corps who passed away this weekend. pic.twitter.com/Af0EYasi6M — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 12, 2019

WASHINGTON (KTRK) -- A San Jacinto College student was honored at a Washington Nationals game after the 18-year-old unexpectedly died.Katelyn Davis was working in Washington D.C. for the Washington Times on a summer internship.She had a dream of becoming a sports broadcaster or a sideline reporter. Her family said she passed away in her sleep Saturday. They say she had been battling seizures for years.Before Monday's game, the Nationals recognized Davis, and placed a bouquet of pink flowers in the stadium's reporter's booth.The family has created a GoFundMe account to help pay for expenses to bring her home to Houston and bury her. So far, it's raised more than $14,000."We want to share her life with as many people as possible," said Katelyn's father, Kevin Davis.