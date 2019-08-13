Society

San Jacinto College student honored at Washington Nationals game after sudden death

WASHINGTON (KTRK) -- A San Jacinto College student was honored at a Washington Nationals game after the 18-year-old unexpectedly died.

Katelyn Davis was working in Washington D.C. for the Washington Times on a summer internship.

She had a dream of becoming a sports broadcaster or a sideline reporter. Her family said she passed away in her sleep Saturday. They say she had been battling seizures for years.

Before Monday's game, the Nationals recognized Davis, and placed a bouquet of pink flowers in the stadium's reporter's booth.



The family has created a GoFundMe account to help pay for expenses to bring her home to Houston and bury her. So far, it's raised more than $14,000.

"We want to share her life with as many people as possible," said Katelyn's father, Kevin Davis.

RELATED: 13-year-old cheerleader dies mysteriously within 2 hours of feeling ill at competition

EMBED More News Videos

13-year-old cheerleader dies mysteriously just before competition

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywashington dcwashingtonbaseballwashington nationalsfamilystudent diesteenu.s. & worldcollege studentstudentsmemorial
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man may lose legs after stopping robber from stealing car
Person of interest wanted in Memorial City Mall scare
Dozens of Houston fire engines don't have A/C: union president
Crash victim captures hit-and-run suspect on GoPro camera
'Don't talk about it, be about it': Harvey victim waiting for aid
Wendy's giving away 2M free spicy chicken nuggets
ABC13's Morning News
Show More
THE 60: Texas wedding crasher wanted for stealing couples' gifts
Man's dentures found stuck in his throat for more than a week
Man shot by suspect who tried to carjack him at Jack in the Box
Woman with disability says Lyft drivers repeatedly cancel rides
Man crashes car into LA Fitness pool
More TOP STORIES News