A rodeo organization says that a transgender woman was unable to participate in a barrel racing competition because she didn't bring her birth certificate to register.Arqueze Girdy is a 5th generation rodeo competitor in her family, whose specialty is women's barrel racing.She is also transgender."It's something I realized when I was a child," she said. "I've lived my life as a woman."She said there have been times that the amateur rodeo circuit has not been kind to her."They never came out and said that it was because I'm transgender," Girdy said. "They would just say I wasn't qualified."Girdy texted her entry form and paid her fee to compete in Saturday's MLK Scholarship and Rodeo event at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds. It is not a county-sponsored event, but one arranged by promoters who leased the facility for the event, which will be held for the first time.We attempted to speak with the promoters and were asked to call back. Late Thursday, they responded to ABC13's request for comment.They also sent ABC13 another statement on Saturday:While the organization extended an invitation for Girdy to participate in this year's exhibition, but it is unclear if she accepted.