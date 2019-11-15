Rock Steady Boxing a knock-out solution to Parkinson's symptoms

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- For those living with Parkinson's disease, the last thing that may come to mind is taking a boxing class.
But don't tell that to the group in Kingwood who meets up weekly at Rock Steady Boxing Houston.
Parkinson's is a degenerative movement disorder which can cause deterioration of motor skills, balance, speech and sensory function. But through this program, it's improving the lives of those living with the disease.
"It's a program that enables people with Parkinson's, and it doesn't matter at what level, but it gives them encouragement," expressed Renee Battenberg, a lead coach and instructor. "It's just a program that has proven and really makes a difference. It diminishes their symptoms. It gives them hope."
Rock Steady Boxing was founded in Indiana by Scott Newman who was diagnosed with Parkinson's at a young age.
"My mother was diagnosed with Parkinson's almost 15 years ago," explained Battenberg. "When I found out there was a program called Rock Steady Boxing, George Foreman had introduced it to us, he's our pastor. He loves my mom very much and said, 'I think this maybe something for her.'"
After Renee's mother tried it out in Indiana, she and her husband Jeff wound up bringing Rock Steady Boxing to the Houston area back in 2015.
"Within a month or two, there are big gains. And then, there are continuous gains over time as you continue to train," said Jeff.
"It gets your body where you're able to move more than you could before."
To learn more, please visit Rock Stead Boxing's website.
