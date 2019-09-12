Greenpeace protesters dangle from Fred Hartman Bridge ahead of Democratic debate

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5534461" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Greenpeace protesters climb Fred Hartman Bridge

HCSO is not removing Greenpeace USA protestors hanging off Fred Hartman Bridge. Officials say it’s too dangerous for officers to attempt. Protest will last 24 hours according to Greenpeace USA. https://t.co/bBy2lL2Q6N pic.twitter.com/82Z5Gqs9GH — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) September 12, 2019

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Twenty-two Greenpeace USA protesters have formed a blockade over the Fred Hartman Bridge in Baytown ahead of the third 2020 Democratic debate.The protesters say they intend to remain secured in place for 24 hours, which they claim will prevent the transport of all oil and gas through the channel. Their actions are a call to leaders to imagine a world beyond fossil fuels and to embrace a transition to renewable energy, officials say.Coast Guard officials say a portion of the ship channel is closed due to the activity. The Houston Ship Channel is closed from Light 102A to Light 104. One inbound ship and two outbound ships are currently holding their positions.The La Porte Police Department and Harris County Precinct 8 Constables are monitoring the scene. They say there's cause for concern for the protesters' safety.