Some students at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology turned the Great Dome on campus into Captain America's shield over the weekend.They managed to drape a dome-sized shield symbol over the structure; although how they did it remains unknown, WCVB reports. The students involved in the "hack" said they did it to express their gratitude toward the movie series.On Monday, "Avengers: End Game" actor Chris Evans tweeted his approval.Evans is from nearby Sudbury, Massachusetts.