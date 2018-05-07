HEALTH

Practical uses of hypnosis beyond entertainment

Hypnosis is used for all kinds of things, but can it be used to jump start your workout? (WPVI)

In the movie Office Space, the lead character Peter visits a hypnotherapist after the first 20 minutes establishes his listless routine while working a desk job.

At the behest of his girlfriend, Peter visits the hypnotherapist and urges him to "zonk" him out to where he can feel that he's gone fishing all day instead of work.

The hypnotherapist gets Peter to listen to his instructions, which include keeping his worries and stress down below the surface where it shouldn't creep back up to his mind. He comes out of the session feeling relaxed and without care, albeit the dark turn it took involving the specialist. (Look the movie up on Netflix.)

Hypnosis involves more than the mere suggestions that one tells a willing participant. In some ways, people who have wanted to lose weight or quit smoking, for example, have turned to the non-medical option to achieve their goals.

The option is worth a shot despite the skepticism of its ineffectiveness.

The following list breaks down certain things that incorporates the practical aspects of hypnosis, according to the American Psychological Association:
  • Treatment of pain
  • Depression
  • Anxiety and phobias
  • Stress
  • Habit disorders
  • Gastro-intestinal disorders
  • Skin conditions
  • Post-surgery recovery
  • Relief from nausea and vomiting
  • Childbirth


You can view additional details on the other uses for hypnosis here.
