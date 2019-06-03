Society

Police officer helps student with tie on the way to graduation

KINGSLAND, Georgia (KTRK) -- A police officer in Georgia went viral after lending a helping hand to a teen.

Last month, Officer Flowers of the Kingsland Police Department was directing traffic when he noticed a teen who needed help with his tie.

The teen was getting ready to go to his high school graduation ceremony.

The officer stopped what he was doing and helped the young man with his tie then went back to directing traffic.

RELATED:

Police officer pulls over teenager, helps him land job

Officers surprise 5-year-old after no one attends birthday party

Texas officer gives teen teased by bad haircut fresh look and new outlook
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorgiagraduationu.s. & worldpolice officerfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News