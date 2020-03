Petition to cancel RodeoHouston gains hundreds of signatures online

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo #HLSR is primarily a local event. SXSW attracts people from over 100 countries. CERAWEEK which Houston has hosted for 35 years attracts delegates from over 80 countries. Austin canceled SXSW; Houston canceled CERAWEEK. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) March 7, 2020

Nearly doubled the amount of hand sanitizer stations available

Increased backstock of hand sanitizer

Increased frequency of sanitizing common touchpoints including handrails, doorknobs, faucets, food service counters, etc.

Added signage at restrooms encouraging visitors to properly wash their hands

Increased the frequency of cleaning and restocking the restrooms with hand soap and paper towels

Increased the number of cleaning staff on site

Directed staff and volunteers showing any symptoms of illness to stay home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the wake of growing coronavirus concerns in the Houston-area, a petition to have Houston's Livestock Show and Rodeo cancelled has popped up online.There are currently eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Houston-area, and concerned citizens worry the rodeo could contribute to more cases. change.org petition titled "Petition to Cancel the Houston Rodeo Amid Coronavirus Outbreak" has already gained over 400 signatures.The creator of the petition says, "Due to this clear and present danger to public health in Houston, I believe it is essential we cancel the remainder of the Houston Rodeo."Rodeo season kicked off Tuesday, March 3 and will last through Sunday, March 22.The petition comes one day after the annual Austin event "South by Southwest" was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.Houston mayor Sylvester Turner said on Twitter that the rodeo isn't the same because unlike Austin's SXSW, RodeoHouston is a mostly local event.For the past 35 years, the Who's Who in the energy community have gathered in Houston at the annual CERAWeek conference.Due to the international audience the conference gathers, it was abrubtly canceled last week because of what the organization calls the rapidly mounting concern over the COVID-19 coronavirus.The video above is from previous reporting.