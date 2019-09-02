abc13 plus pasadena

Pasadena PD sergeant has no plans of stopping after 45 years of service

By
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Sergeant James Anderson joined the Pasadena Police Department and never thought he would be in service for 45 years.

"I got in. I happen to like it at that point and time, I studied to be in the academy. (I) Joined the academy in 1975 and graduated. From that point, I've been here ever since," said Anderson.

Anderson says he has no plans of stopping just yet.

He loves waking up every morning and putting on his uniform to serve Pasadena citizens.

"It is an honor to serve the citizens of Pasadena. This is a great city and I love it. I've never had any doubts of serving here," Anderson said.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through the ABC13 + Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypasadenapasadenaabc13 plus pasadenapolice
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS PASADENA
Students buy teacher who is color blind special glasses
Family who owns 27 McDonald's restaurants rooted in Pasadena
The big ideas of Big Tex Papas started from a car trunk
AGE OF ELEGANCE: Meet the new Ms. Pasadena Senior
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3-year-old hit by car after sneaking out of home
Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl out of Pearland
VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas
Gunman in deadly Midland-Odessa shooting identified
5 rescued, 34 missing after boat fire in southern California
BEER-TO-GO: New Texas laws going into effect on Sept. 1
Bill O'Brien confident in revamped Texans roster after trades
Show More
3 airfare myths that could be costing you
Field of Dreams celebrates 30 year history
Dinosaurs brought to life once again at Houston Zoo
Loose tire smashes through driver's windshield on Beltway 8
West Texas shooting victim kept asking about her baby: doctor
More TOP STORIES News