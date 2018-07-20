HAMILTON, Ohio --A deputy is being called a hero for saving a girl who was choking at a movie theater.
Chelsea Kurtz says she and her daughter Madelynn were in the lobby after the movie when Madelynn started choking on a piece of candy.
"I panicked, and I started screaming and started saying, 'Somebody help me.' It was very emotional and I just felt extremely helpless," Kurtz told WLWT.
Deputy Mike Gipson, who was off-duty, happened to be at the theater with his wife, when Madelynn's mother screamed for help.
Deputy Gipson's wife Stephanie tried the Heimlich on the girl. When that didn't work, the deputy jumped in and patted Madelynn on the back a couple of times.
After 10 tries, she started breathing.
The deputy received a medal from the sheriff's department for saving the child's life.
"He's my hero, always is. He's so calm, so compassionate," Stephanie said.
Madelynn gave Deputy Gipson a letter with hearts to say thank you.
This was the third time the deputy has saved a person's life in the last two years.