New Houston program helps low and moderate-income buyers afford homes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Home ownership could go from a dream to reality for some Houstonians, thanks to a new program.

The city of Houston has launched its New Home Development Program. It's designed to provide newly constructed, affordable, single-family homes for qualified low and moderate-income homebuyers.

To qualify, applicants' incomes must be at or below 80 percent of the area median income.

They must also receive a Homebuyer Education Certificate through an approved HUD counseling agency, occupy the home as their principal residence, must not be delinquent on any student loans, federal income taxes, state and local taxing authorities, utility payments or city services.

Back-end debt ratio cannot exceed 45 percent.

Lots for the homes are in Acres Homes, Gulfton, Second Ward, Near Northside and Third Ward.

You can view the map of available lots on the program's website.

Find out more about the homes for sale by contacting the Houston Land Bank at 281-655-4600 or send an email.
