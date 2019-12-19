Society

Amazon's Alexa can help you change the subject during heated arguments

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a feature you might not have known you needed.

Amazon announced a feature that allows Alexa to change the subject of the conversation, just in time for family holiday gatherings.

It's true! All you have to say is, "Alexa, change subject."

That's when the virtual assistant will begin asking random questions, such as, 'What's your favorite animal? Is "Die Hard" a Christmas movie?'" According to Amazon, a survey found that 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Day is the time that family arguments are most likely to begin in the U.K.

Money turned out to be the leading cause of the arguments, followed by rules of a board game, family gossip and politics.

