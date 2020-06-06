Name 'George Floyd' painted over iconic Houston 'Be Someone' sign

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The famous 'Be Someone' sign painted on the I-45 and I-10 intersection has been replaced with George Floyd's name.Video captured at the intersection shows the words 'George Floyd' now in the spot where the iconic graffiti used to be.This isn't the first time the Houston artwork has changed to reflect current issues. In April, the words "Wash Ur Hands" was painted on the overpass to highlight the spread of the coronavirus.Thousands of people in the city and around the world have banded together to honor George Floyd and protest his death in police custody through marches and rallies, some which turned violent in several cities.This new sign is just one more way Floyd is being remembered in his hometown where he will be laid to rest on Tuesday.The sign can be seen on the north-facing side of a Union Pacific railroad bridge over I-10 and I-45 north of downtown.