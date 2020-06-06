George Floyd

Name 'George Floyd' painted over iconic Houston 'Be Someone' sign

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The famous 'Be Someone' sign painted on the I-45 and I-10 intersection has been replaced with George Floyd's name.

Video captured at the intersection shows the words 'George Floyd' now in the spot where the iconic graffiti used to be.

This isn't the first time the Houston artwork has changed to reflect current issues. In April, the words "Wash Ur Hands" was painted on the overpass to highlight the spread of the coronavirus.

SEE ALSO: Iconic Houston 'Be Someone' graffiti returns on overpass

Thousands of people in the city and around the world have banded together to honor George Floyd and protest his death in police custody through marches and rallies, some which turned violent in several cities.

This new sign is just one more way Floyd is being remembered in his hometown where he will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

The sign can be seen on the north-facing side of a Union Pacific railroad bridge over I-10 and I-45 north of downtown.

RELATED: Here's what you should know about George Floyd's public viewing in Houston
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvandalismgeorge floydafrican americanspolice brutalityartrioti 10protestgraffitiu.s. & worldfreewayhighwaysbridgedeath in custody
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
2 Buffalo officers face criminal charges in shoving of 75-year-old
George Floyd memorial service in NC: How to watch
Protest organizer: Dozens of armed bystanders tried to 'intimidate us'
'I can't breathe': Calls for justice after another death in custody
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father charged with murder in 5-year-old death in crash
Tropical Storm Warnings issued for eastern Louisiana
2 Buffalo officers face criminal charges in shoving of 75-year-old
Woman struck with bullet watching TV in apartment
State stops using lab after 'abnormal' COVID-19 test results
Films set to help understand and confront racism
Hot and mostly dry as Cristobal marches towards Louisiana
Show More
HS football star killed in crash that ripped BMW in half
School coach teaches respect after George Floyd's death
I-69 Southwest Freeway shut down this weekend
Houston stars honored grads during area-wide event
What you need to know if you're going to George Floyd's viewing
More TOP STORIES News