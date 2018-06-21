SOCIETY

Ghost girl photo mystery solved

Many people had questions after a blurry photo of a girl playing in the woods surfaced.

CAMBRIDGE, New York --
Cover your eyes if you're a ghost hunter, because you're not going to like what follows.

A blurry image of a young girl walking in the woods of Cambridge, New York, recently generated plenty of chatter about the spirit world, but that ghost is in fact a living girl.

The snapshot, captured by a trail camera placed on a recently purchased piece of land, initially drew mixed opinions from locals.

"I think it's a ghost," one Cambridge resident told WTEN-TV.

"There's some creepy stuff in this town," resident Andrew Banas said.

Not this time, according to Cambridge Police Chief George Bell, who received a call from a man saying he is the little girl's grandfather.

"I don't want to give a name until we verify it, but it's a local businessman in southern Washington County who says, around the time frame that this picture was taken, that he and his granddaughter were walking a four-wheeler path," Bell told WTEN-TV.

The Cambridge Police Department says it's happy to finally put the story to rest.

