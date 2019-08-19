Society

More than 100 people rally for more gun control at Houston City Hall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 100 people gathered on the steps of Houston City Hall Sunday night to demand more gun control.

Moms Demand Action rallied in Iowa last week, sending their message to leading democrats in the race for the White House. Now, they bring their message to Houston.

"These are mothers for action and we deserve what they are demanding," said Congressman Al Green.

"Laws need to change, people shouldn't have access to guns if they have history of violence," said Maria Ballesdrios.

City Leaders stood with them in demanding that very action in congress, including Congressman Green, Mayor Sylvester Turner and HPD Chief Art Acevedo.

"The people deserve to see us on the floor debating this legislation right now for the assaults weapons ban," said Green.

Today the message is clear, one supporter says they must, "Educate America and lobby for safe handling of guns."

"We have two bills, H.R.8 which is pending before the senate, which expands the background check. H.R.11 12 closes the Charleston loophole which allows a person to get a gun that shouldn't have had one," explained Green.

