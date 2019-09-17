abc13 plus missouri city

Missouri City restaurant gives $9,000 to cancer support groups

By
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Years before Brandani's was a popular wine bar and restaurant, before anyone ever believed the place would expand into a burger and taco joint, Claire and Ron Brandani fell in love.

"I knew we'd have a restaurant, I knew we'd have a boat, and I knew he'd never do laundry," Claire jokingly said.

"I put a load in yesterday," Ron quickly responded.

In between playful laundry arguments, the couple serves up fine dining with local tastes and preferences.

"When we moved out here in 2006, there wasn't really a place to eat," Ron explained. "You literally drove into town. The tollway wasn't even connected, so it took forever."

As the area has grown, so has the Brandani's community involvement. Last month, the couple set aside 25% of their profits from Tuesday meals.



They donated $9,000 to local cancer groups Marlee's Smile and A Shelter for Cancer Families.

RELATED: Groups turning Missouri City gold for cancer awareness

EMBED More News Videos

THIS WORK IS NEEDED: It's Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and a shelter is finding a unique way to get the entire city involved.



"We live in the community, and when you're blessed by so many people coming and supporting us, then we need to give back as well," Claire said.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymissouri cityabc13 plus missouri cityacts of kindnessabc13 pluschild carechildren's healthchildren firstbuzzworthyfoodcancer carerestaurantrestaurantscancerdonationsfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS MISSOURI CITY
Yoga offered as part of PE at Ft. Bend ISD schools
Groups turning Missouri City gold for cancer awareness
Daughter's health scare motivates mom into opening bistro
Former med student now 'operates' on coffee with own cafe
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Imelda makes landfall near Freeport
Houston-area school closings and delays
Houston area prepares for significant flash flooding threat
Most likely roads to flood in and around Houston
Dickinson prepares as Tropical Storm Imelda makes landfall
Houston firefighters prepare for high water rescues
Legendary ABC News journalist Cokie Roberts dies at 75
Show More
ABC13's The Midday
Man jumps from bridge during police chase: HPD
Hyundai driver slams into jogger before speeding off
Buc-ee's breaks ground on first Florida location
Pirates pitcher Felipe Vázquez arrested for solicitation of child
More TOP STORIES News