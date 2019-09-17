Missouri City restaurant gives $9,000 to cancer support groups

"I knew we'd have a restaurant, I knew we'd have a boat, and I knew he'd never do laundry," Claire jokingly said.
"I put a load in yesterday," Ron quickly responded.
In between playful laundry arguments, the couple serves up fine dining with local tastes and preferences.
"When we moved out here in 2006, there wasn't really a place to eat," Ron explained. "You literally drove into town. The tollway wasn't even connected, so it took forever."
As the area has grown, so has the Brandani's community involvement. Last month, the couple set aside 25% of their profits from Tuesday meals.
I love seeing businesses serve communities! Watch #abc13 at 3 pm to see what these donations will do! #abc13plus pic.twitter.com/rX9hFcSe3d— Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) September 17, 2019
They donated $9,000 to local cancer groups Marlee's Smile and A Shelter for Cancer Families.
"We live in the community, and when you're blessed by so many people coming and supporting us, then we need to give back as well," Claire said.
