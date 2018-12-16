MISS UNIVERSE

Miss Spain proud to be first transgender contestant to compete in Miss Universe pageant

EMBED </>More Videos

Miss Spain proud to be first transgender contestant to compete in Miss Universe pageant

BANGKOK, Thailand --
The Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, will be one of firsts on Sunday.

The pageant has its first-ever transgender woman competing, who has been identified as Angela Ponce of Spain.

"What I feel by being the first transgender contestant at Miss Universe is a big sense of responsibility, it gives me a lot of pride, and personally I'm very proud to have made it here," Ponce said. "I've been in the press, on TV, and I've put the conservation on the table. It was a topic that was not spoken about, what does it mean being a transgender person."

Ponce believes that mindsets about the LGBT community are changing.

"Today, there are positive references. People speak about the LGBT community, and the transgender community. Before it was always underground and never spoken about. I think that people are more and more informed. All these prejudices come from disinformation," Ponce said.

Although Ponce is proud of being a transgender woman, she says the hardest obstacle she has had to overcome is being born into a world that "wasn't prepared" for trans people.

"We don't have the same rights, but we have the same obligations. At school, disinformation is what becomes prejudice, the bullying, the fact that you feel alone, excluded. I always say that it's not that you feel like a woman. You already are a woman. A transgender is not a man or a boy who feels like a woman, she's already a transgender person," Ponce explained. "There are no wrong bodies."

Ponce has advice for all transgender girls and women.

"We have to be happy, feel free, go with the flow, have less prejudices, have more love and be more tolerant of everything," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytransgendermiss universeu.s. & world
MISS UNIVERSE
Beauty and brains: Federal scientist crowned Miss USA
France takes the Miss Universe crown
Miss Teen USA responds to controversial tweets
Miss Teen USA stands by Tomball winner
More miss universe
SOCIETY
Nurse deported last year reunited with family for holidays
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
More than 1,000 Santas hit the street for charity race
Couple working with Mattel on Barbie same-sex wedding set
More Society
Top Stories
Man accused of setting house fire with family inside
10 must-see Christmas lights displays in Houston
COOL AND CLOUDY: Temperatures sliding through the 50s this evening
Thieves try to steal $1,200 of beef, pork, and shrimp from Kroger
Rapper Offset interrupts Cardi B's performance
Nurse deported last year reunited with family for holidays
Undefeated North Shore faces Duncanville for state title
Man buys more than 1,000 toys for church after donations stolen
Show More
Son finds remains of father who died in 1961 in basement
Hillary Clinton pens letter to 8-year-old who lost election
Disney Channel actor accused of trying to meet teen for sex
Trainer seeks answers after K-9 officer dumped at animal shelter
Couple working with Mattel on Barbie same-sex wedding set
More News