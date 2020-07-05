Mayor Turner honors Vanessa Guillen with visit to mural

My thoughts and prayers continue to be with #VanessaGuillen’s family.



I stopped by the mural painted at Taqueria del Sol on Park Place and placed a lily flower amongst the other flowers and candles placed by Houstonians in her memory. pic.twitter.com/3z6LZfJ1k6 — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) July 4, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner visited the mural of Vanessa Guillen on Saturday to honor her memory, he tweeted.He said he placed a lily among the other flowers and candles in front of the mural that is painted at Taqueria Del Sol in south Houston."Vanessa participated in the City's Hire Houston Youth program, which provides young people with internships and job opportunities in the private sector, nonprofit organizations, and government," Turner said.After graduating from Chavez High School, Guillen enlisted in the U.S. Army."On this Fourth of July, as we commemorate our country's freedom and founding ideals, we also honor Vanessa's service in the United States military," Turner said. "The City of Houston stands in solidarity with the Guillen family in their grief and in their search for justice."Guillen is presumed to have been murdered by a fellow solider after she disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22. A march was held in her honor on Saturday from Discovery Green to City Hall.