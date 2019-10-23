Society

Rice University mariachi band shows love for Astros with twist to classic tune

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This mariachi band may not be decked out in orange, but in the heart of every member, there is a true Astros fan, and together, they are putting a twist on a classic baseball tune.

The Luna Llena Mariachi band from Rice University is merging their love for the Astros with mariachi music.

"I have lived in Houston my entire life. I have gone to Astros games since I was little and I have always been a fan," Astros fan Zach Alvear said.

Alvear even managed to catch the games this season, despite majoring in electrical engineering.

The group's love of baseball and mariachi merged when the band was asked to play the National Anthem at Minute Maid Park during Hispanic Heritage night.

