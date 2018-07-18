SOCIETY

Man sets record for slicing most watermelons in half on his stomach

EMBED </>More Videos

Ashrita Furman, who is no stranger to Guinness World Record, set a new record Tuesday for slicing the most watermelons in half on his stomach in 60 seconds.

NEW YORK --
Ashrita Furman, who is no stranger to Guinness World Records, set a new record Tuesday for slicing the most watermelons in half on his stomach in 60 seconds.

Furman, of New York, yet again showing that he's a cut above his competition, cut through 26 watermelons in 60 seconds, which broke the last record by six.

The melon ninja has previously set a record for slicing melons on a friend's stomach but decided to take the risk upon himself this time.

Furman believes he has been recorded into the Guinness World Records book at least 750 times, he told Reuters.

So, what happens to the watermelons after they're all sliced and diced?

They're donated to a local restaurant to make special juice drinks.

ABC News contributed to this post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyworld recordbuzzworthyu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
This Texas teacher has sign language skills that rock
City helps teen's hot dog stand become legit instead of closing it
Teen ridiculed on social media for paying bill with coins
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
More Society
Top Stories
Houston region home to thousands of prison parolees
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Thieves take 'Marvel' performers' van, bikes near NRG Stadium
Donor pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class
Best son ever! Bregman gifts mom Camaro after winning MVP
Unemployed man allegedly shoots friend who offered him a job
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Video shows family members fleeing crash, leaving kids inside car
Show More
Fake CPS worker allegedly planned to kill man and kidnap children
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman inside her home
HPD looking for woman, 19, missing since June
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted break-in
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at SWAT team in Waller Co.
More News