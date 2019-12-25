Man dressed as The Grinch 'makes it rain' cash at mall

STOCKTON, California (KTRK) -- A man dressed up as the Grinch "made it rain" Christmas spirit at a mall in California.
He brought joy to shoppers at the mall by throwing money in the air while parents and children stood in line to take a photo with Santa Claus.
"I was the guy that did it with a couple of my friends, and we just wanted to bring smiles to y'all's faces," said the Grinch himself.
He gave away nearly $2,500.
He says this is the second year in a row that he and his friends have given away Christmas cash.
He says the money he gave out was all raised through donations.
Most of the money thrown out was $1 bills.
