Lost unicorn toy gets put to 'work' at Eureka Heights brewery in series of cute posts

The tale began March 19 when Eureka Heights tweeted that a panicked dad stopped by, looking for his child's lost unicorn toy.
The brewery tweeted that it had the toy after someone turned it in this week but didn't have the dad's contact information.
"Hopefully you see this and swing by to appease the storm you've likely been dealing with at home," the tweet said.
Dear Dad who came by the brewery in a panic looking for his kid's stuffed unicorn, it's been found. We don't have your contact info but hopefully you see this and swing by to appease the storm you've likely been dealing with at home.— Eureka Heights (@EurekaHeights) March 19, 2019
XOXO pic.twitter.com/nYhbiuk0c1
Thanks to the business posting its message on Twitter, the power of the internet helped find the family, but Eureka Heights got some free labor out of it first, saying that the unicorn would have to earn its keep with the production team.
Eureka Heights posted a series of photos showing the unicorn helping out at the brewery, from cleaning the tank and checking the mash to "finally enjoying a well-earned pint."
Here he is checking in on the mash pic.twitter.com/l6fAOr06F1— Eureka Heights (@EurekaHeights) March 19, 2019
Weighting out some Citra hops for Mini Boss pic.twitter.com/fZky2zP7lv— Eureka Heights (@EurekaHeights) March 19, 2019
Helping out by kegging some Mostly Harmless pic.twitter.com/Paanbpew76— Eureka Heights (@EurekaHeights) March 19, 2019
.....and finally enjoying a well earned pint. If anyone knows the legal drinking age for unicorns please let us know. We called the TABC but they just laughed at us for about 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/wwBOhlyTzn— Eureka Heights (@EurekaHeights) March 19, 2019
You can see all of the unicorn's adventures on the Eureka Heights Twitter page.
Eureka Heights says to expect a reunion soon.
RELATED: ACT OF KINDNESS: Strangers send in new toys to boy who lost Woody doll at Astros game