Lost unicorn toy gets put to 'work' at Eureka Heights brewery in series of cute posts

Dear Dad who came by the brewery in a panic looking for his kid's stuffed unicorn, it's been found. We don't have your contact info but hopefully you see this and swing by to appease the storm you've likely been dealing with at home.



XOXO pic.twitter.com/nYhbiuk0c1 — Eureka Heights (@EurekaHeights) March 19, 2019

Here he is checking in on the mash pic.twitter.com/l6fAOr06F1 — Eureka Heights (@EurekaHeights) March 19, 2019

Weighting out some Citra hops for Mini Boss pic.twitter.com/fZky2zP7lv — Eureka Heights (@EurekaHeights) March 19, 2019

Helping out by kegging some Mostly Harmless pic.twitter.com/Paanbpew76 — Eureka Heights (@EurekaHeights) March 19, 2019

.....and finally enjoying a well earned pint. If anyone knows the legal drinking age for unicorns please let us know. We called the TABC but they just laughed at us for about 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/wwBOhlyTzn — Eureka Heights (@EurekaHeights) March 19, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A unicorn toy lost at a Houston brewery will soon be reunited with its family, but not before putting in some 'work' at the business first.The tale began March 19 when Eureka Heights tweeted that a panicked dad stopped by, looking for his child's lost unicorn toy.The brewery tweeted that it had the toy after someone turned it in this week but didn't have the dad's contact information."Hopefully you see this and swing by to appease the storm you've likely been dealing with at home," the tweet said.Thanks to the business posting its message on Twitter, the power of the internet helped find the family, but Eureka Heights got some free labor out of it first, saying that the unicorn would have to earn its keep with the production team.Eureka Heights posted a series of photos showing the unicorn helping out at the brewery, from cleaning the tank and checking the mash to "finally enjoying a well-earned pint."You can see all of the unicorn's adventures on the Eureka Heights Twitter page Eureka Heights says to expect a reunion soon.