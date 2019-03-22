Society

Lost unicorn toy gets put to 'work' at Eureka Heights brewery in series of cute posts

EMBED <>More Videos

A unicorn toy lost at a brewery will soon be returned to its family, but not before putting in some 'work' at the business first.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A unicorn toy lost at a Houston brewery will soon be reunited with its family, but not before putting in some 'work' at the business first.

The tale began March 19 when Eureka Heights tweeted that a panicked dad stopped by, looking for his child's lost unicorn toy.

The brewery tweeted that it had the toy after someone turned it in this week but didn't have the dad's contact information.

"Hopefully you see this and swing by to appease the storm you've likely been dealing with at home," the tweet said.



Thanks to the business posting its message on Twitter, the power of the internet helped find the family, but Eureka Heights got some free labor out of it first, saying that the unicorn would have to earn its keep with the production team.



Eureka Heights posted a series of photos showing the unicorn helping out at the brewery, from cleaning the tank and checking the mash to "finally enjoying a well-earned pint."








You can see all of the unicorn's adventures on the Eureka Heights Twitter page.

Eureka Heights says to expect a reunion soon.

RELATED: ACT OF KINDNESS: Strangers send in new toys to boy who lost Woody doll at Astros game

EMBED More News Videos

SEARCHING FOR WOODY: Boy with Down syndrome loses Woody doll at Astros Game

Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonbrewerybeertoys
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
5-year-old boy crushed and killed by falling table at church
Shelter-in-place ordered amid Ft. Bend Co. gas leak
No levels of benzene detected in water in Deer Park: ITC officials
No federal charges for Santa Fe High shooting suspect
Selena x Forever 21: Get the singer's style in new collection
CVS worker prevents elderly customer from gift card scam
SH-288 near Pearland to close this weekend
Show More
Rice Lady Owls begin March Madness journey Friday
'Terrified' teachers shot with pellets in active shooter drill
Shooting suspects post video of 115MPH chase on Snapchat
ITC has few answers after Deer Park tank fire
Mexican company using cactus puree to produce biofuel
More TOP STORIES News