Local artist unveils first Shipley's mural in Houston

Local artist unveils first Shipley's mural

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're searching for a new Instagram-worthy pit stop, there is a new mural in town.

Artist Donkee Boy just unveiled this first of its kind mural as a tribute to Shipley Donuts.

"We've worked together on other projects and they have been trying to find the perfect spot to have me design and paint their mural," Donkee Boy told ABC13.


He said it took about two weeks to complete, with some delays due to the weather.

You can find the mural at 8125 Katy Freeway.

Donkee Boy has created several pieces around town, including the Astros mural at Minute Maid Park.

He also did the giant mural outside FM Kitchen and Bar of Jose Altuve and Orbit.

SEE ALSO: Take your picture at these 7 amazing Astros murals

Take a pic at these amazing Astros murals

