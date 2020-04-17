LIVE: Gov. Abbott announces his plan to reopen Texas

Lt. Gov Dan Patrick

Kendra Scott

Jim McIngvale

Ross Perot Jr.

Tilman Fertitta

Nancy Kinder

James Hofheinz

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday he will be issuing an executive order that outlines how to reopen the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The announcement from the governor has been long awaited, with Abbott adding that the state must be guided by data and doctors.So many business owners and unemployed workers have been eager to hear what will be required to get on with their lives.According to the governor, more than one million Texans have filed for unemployment."In typical Texas fashion, you have come together to support one another," Abbott said.The executive orders issued Friday will begin the process of opening Texas."Opening Texas must occur in stages," Abbott said. "First will be openings announced today that will pose minimal or no threats with COVID-19."Additional openings will be announced on April 27, and the third phase will be announced in May.Abbott said the first order will focus on establishing the Strike Force to open Texas.These are the people the governor has assigned to the Strike Force:The second executive order will focus on nurses, doctors and staff.Effective April 22, current restrictions on surgeries will be loosened, for example, a diagnostic test that would detect cancer.The second executive order focuses on the retail sector. Abbott said all retailers in Texas should be allowed to operate with to-go strategies, beginning next Friday. To look up participating businesses, go to dhhs.texas.gov/coronavirus.The governor also made a major announcement about schools, saying that all classrooms will remain closed for the rest of the school year. Teachers will be allowed to go into the classroom for video instruction or to clean out classrooms.When it comes to state parks, Abbott said those will reopen on Monday. But certain guidelines must be met. Visitors will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Groups larger than five cannot gather.President Trump detailed his three phase plan to get back to work Thursday.It starts with limited numbers of employees returning to the office and the rest working from home, while at-risk groups continue to shelter-in-place.The next phase allows churches, schools, gyms and restaurants to re-open with social distancing still in place.Then finally, the third phase allows all venues to open back up with limited distancing.Health officials worry returning too soon could set off a second wave of infections.