Mariah Carey, Kanye West and Tyler Perry to be featured in Lakewood's Easter Sunday service

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Joel Osteen is hosting a star-studded virtual Easter Sunday service as the city remains under its "stay-at-home" order.

With 5 million people tuning in to their online service this past weekend, ABC13 is teaming up with Lakewood Church for a special Sunday broadcast.

ABC13 will be airing a special, hour-long broadcast of Lakewood's Easter Sunday service, just for viewers.

The service will feature virtual appearances by Chicago rapper Kanye West and his gospel choir, along with a special message from director Tyler Perry and a performance by Grammy award-winning Mariah Carey.

West attended a Sunday morning service at Lakewood Church in November 2019 that drew thousands.

In addition, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Fire Chief Samuel Pena will join the Osteens for a special prayer over the city.

You can watch the special service on ABC13 on Sunday at 11 a.m. It will also be available for streaming on ABC13.com, our app as well as our Fire TV and Android TV apps.

READ MORE: 'The only superstar is Jesus': Kanye West speaks at Lakewood
