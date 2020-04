Mariah Carey, Kanye West and Tyler Perry to be featured in Lakewood's Easter Sunday service

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Joel Osteen is hosting a star-studded virtual Easter Sunday service as the city remains under its "stay-at-home" order.With 5 million people tuning in to their online service this past weekend, ABC13 is teaming up with Lakewood Church for a special Sunday broadcast.ABC13 will be airing a special, hour-long broadcast of Lakewood's Easter Sunday service, just for viewers.The service will feature virtual appearances by Chicago rapper Kanye West and his gospel choir, along with a special message from director Tyler Perry and a performance by Grammy award-winning Mariah Carey.West attended a Sunday morning service at Lakewood Church in November 2019 that drew thousands.In addition, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Fire Chief Samuel Pena will join the Osteens for a special prayer over the city.You can watch the special service on ABC13 on Sunday at 11 a.m. It will also be available for streaming on ABC13.com , our app as well as our Fire TV and Android TV apps.