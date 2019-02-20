SOCIETY

Kim or Trump? Vietnam barber offers leaders' hairdos for free

HANOI, Vietnam --
Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become the latest style icons in Hanoi, a week before their second summit in Vietnam's capital.

At a barbershop in a small alley, hairdresser Le Tuan Duong is offering free Trump or Kim hairstyles to about a dozen customers.

He says, "Hanoi is a city of peace. When Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un decide to come here to talk about restoring peace, I think I should do something to show that Hanoi people welcome the summit."

A motorcycle taxi driver chose Trump's orange while on a chair next to him, 9-year-old To Gia Huy emerged as a spitting image of the North Korean leader.

According to the hairdresser, Kim's hairstyle shows youth while Trump's displays power.
