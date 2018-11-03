Kid dresses up as Waffle House hero for school's 'Hero Day'

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KTRK) --A Tennessee fifth grader passed on the superhero cape and opted for medical tape instead at his school's "Hero Day."
Many of his classmates dressed up as fictional heroes, but Tayir Thomas told his mom he wanted to be like the "real deal."
He wore a gray hoodie with the word "live" on it and tape on his right hand like the Waffle House hero, James Shaw Jr.
When a gunman opened fire at an Antioch Waffle House in April, James Shaw Jr. jumped into action and grabbed the barrel of the shooter's AR-15 and threw it behind the diner's counter. Police say the move saved many lives.
According to WZTV, Tayir's mother, Britt Thomas, said she spoke with her son about the Waffle House tragedy before Red Ribbon Week.
"I showed him the video of James Shaw Jr. and we had a talk about the events that happened," Britt said. "He said he was brave and asked if he could be him."
The proud mother said she's glad her son has a local hero to admire in the Nashville area.