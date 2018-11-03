SOCIETY

Kid dresses up as Waffle House hero for school's 'Hero Day'

EMBED </>More Videos

Tennessee boy dresses as Waffle House hero.

By
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KTRK) --
A Tennessee fifth grader passed on the superhero cape and opted for medical tape instead at his school's "Hero Day."

Many of his classmates dressed up as fictional heroes, but Tayir Thomas told his mom he wanted to be like the "real deal."

He wore a gray hoodie with the word "live" on it and tape on his right hand like the Waffle House hero, James Shaw Jr.

When a gunman opened fire at an Antioch Waffle House in April, James Shaw Jr. jumped into action and grabbed the barrel of the shooter's AR-15 and threw it behind the diner's counter. Police say the move saved many lives.

According to WZTV, Tayir's mother, Britt Thomas, said she spoke with her son about the Waffle House tragedy before Red Ribbon Week.

"I showed him the video of James Shaw Jr. and we had a talk about the events that happened," Britt said. "He said he was brave and asked if he could be him."

The proud mother said she's glad her son has a local hero to admire in the Nashville area.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodherou.s. & worldwaffle houseTennessee
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Daylight saving got you down? These states have no time change
Experts say decorating for Christmas early can make you a happier person
Teachers dress up 'Make America Great Again' border wall
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
More Society
Top Stories
Authorities seek help finding missing Harris County girl
Massive fire kills man and injures son in SW Houston
Storm damage narrowly misses sleeping baby
One dead and one unaccounted for after Amazon building collapse
Sunny sky and high temperatures
Driver killed after crashing into stalled big rig on Beaumont HWY
Rabbi speaks out week after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: 'Hate will never win'
Off-duty Houston firefighter arrested for DWI
Show More
Lazy dog refuses to get out of bed
Officials name shooter and victims in Florida yoga studio shooting
Missing 2-year-old girl was beaten to death: Documents
Experts say decorating for Christmas early can make you a happier person
Man snatches woman's purse at Starbucks and flees in U-Haul
More News