KFC will pay you $11,000 to name your baby after its founder

Want to win some money?
Well, name your baby Harland and KFC will pay you $11,000 towards college tuition.
KFC presented the contest as a way to honor its founder, Colonel Harland Sanders.
The fried chicken restaurant will give the prize to the first baby born on Sept. 9 named Harland.
Contestants will have 30 days to submit an application.
Sept. 9 was Colonel's birthday, and the $11,000 is a nod at his chicken's 11 herbs and spices.
