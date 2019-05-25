Society

Josh Reddick helps with Houston couple's gender reveal before Astros game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick helped a couple with their gender reveal before Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox.

Gabriel and Emely Quesada reached out to Reddick two weeks ago, asking him if he could help them with the big reveal.

Before Friday's game, Gabriel pitched Reddick the special, gender reveal baseball from the stands.

Reddick hit the ball, sending the color blue into the air.

The Quesada family told ABC13 Eyewitness News that they will be naming their baby boy Kai Redd Quesada, Redd being short for Reddick.
