SOCIETY

National Sock Day: How to celebrate and honor President George HW Bush

EMBED </>More Videos

George H.W. Bush makes fashion statement with his socks.

It feels like there's a national day for everything, but if there was ever one to get behind, today's might just be it.

It's National Sock Day. But it's also a time where many are thinking of late President George H.W. Bush, who became somewhat of a style icon for the colorful attire on his feet.

RELATED: George H.W. Bush to make final fashion statement with socks

EMBED More News Videos

George H.W. Bush makes fashion statement with his socks.



Some will be celebrating the day and helping those in need tonight with a Tacky Sweater and Crazy Sock Party, a private event, hosted by the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation.

Volunteers will wrap home libraries for hundreds of Houston area children.

President Bush had several types of socks for different occasions, whether it was supporting Houston sports teams or even commemorating the legacy of his wife, Barbara.


He wore socks with books on them to honor Barbara's dedication to literacy when she passed away in April.

SEE ALSO: George H.W. Bush wears special books socks to honor the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation

The president will be carried to his final resting place in socks that carry special meaning. They will pay tribute to his lifetime of service, starting as an 18-year-old naval aviator in the war.



Looking for other ways to get a leg up on the sock competition today? The National Day Calendar recommends pulling out your rarest pair of socks and posting a photo of them on social media using the hashtag #NationalSockDay.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynational daycalendar
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
NORAD launches Santa Claus tracker site
Pres. George HW Bush reminisces on signing Disabilities Act
How teen's essay won family heat for the holidays
WATCH: George HW Bush funeral plans, life and legacy
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Bob Dole lifted to his feet to salute President George HW Bush's casket
World leaders to attend national funeral for George HW Bush
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' escorted into the Capitol Rotunda
How to pay respects to Pres. George H.W. Bush in Houston
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Houston hospital unveils security robots to help patrol
Bush 41 reflects on becoming president in intimate video diary
Show More
Pres. George HW Bush reminisces on signing Disabilities Act
Member of 'Texas 7' prison-break gang set for execution
Woman charged with Facebook stalking
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Body found in Costa Rica in search for missing Florida woman
More News