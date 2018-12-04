EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4806094" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> George H.W. Bush makes fashion statement with his socks.

Properly attired for my meeting with new @HoustonTexans head coach Bill O'Brien. #socksupdate pic.twitter.com/jHMO4vcm9i — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) January 15, 2014

The 41st President will be carried to his final rest wearing socks that pay tribute to his lifetime of service, starting as an 18 year-old naval aviator in war. That legacy is now being carried, in part, by the brave, selfless men and women aboard @CVN77_GHWB. #Remembering41 pic.twitter.com/OabtK756fO — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 3, 2018

It feels like there's a national day for everything, but if there was ever one to get behind, today's might just be it.It's National Sock Day. But it's also a time where many are thinking of late President George H.W. Bush, who became somewhat of a style icon for the colorful attire on his feet.Some will be celebrating the day and helping those in need tonight with a Tacky Sweater and Crazy Sock Party, a private event, hosted by the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation.Volunteers will wrap home libraries for hundreds of Houston area children.President Bush had several types of socks for different occasions, whether it was supporting Houston sports teams or even commemorating the legacy of his wife, Barbara.He wore socks with books on them to honor Barbara's dedication to literacy when she passed away in April.The president will be carried to his final resting place in socks that carry special meaning. They will pay tribute to his lifetime of service, starting as an 18-year-old naval aviator in the war.Looking for other ways to get a leg up on the sock competition today? The National Day Calendar recommends pulling out your rarest pair of socks and posting a photo of them on social media using the hashtag #NationalSockDay.