Is that Dumbo up there? Elephant-shaped cloud seen in Houston sky

Unusual cloud formation resembles glowing angel in the sky

You don't have to go to the zoo to see animals. Apparently, they are floating right above you in the sky.Ever since ABC13 showed you a photo from an Eyewitness News viewer of a cloud shaped as an angel, people have been sending in photos of what they see in the sky.Anthony Medina spotted a cloud in Houston that he said looked like an elephant.On Monday, Ronell Toliver sent Meteorologist Travis Herzog a picture of a cloud shaped like a shark. We called it sharknado in the sky.