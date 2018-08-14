Is that Dumbo up there? Elephant-shaped cloud seen in Houston sky

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --You don't have to go to the zoo to see animals. Apparently, they are floating right above you in the sky.
Ever since ABC13 showed you a photo from an Eyewitness News viewer of a cloud shaped as an angel, people have been sending in photos of what they see in the sky.
Anthony Medina spotted a cloud in Houston that he said looked like an elephant.
On Monday, Ronell Toliver sent Meteorologist Travis Herzog a picture of a cloud shaped like a shark. We called it sharknado in the sky.
SEE ALSO: Unusual cloud formation in Montgomery resembles glowing angel in the sky